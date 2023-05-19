Azerbaijan to adopt state programs for development of electric power industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan will adopt state programs for the development of the electric power industry, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the new law "On electricity" approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The law provides for the adoption by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority of short-term (for a period of five years), medium-term (from five to 10 years) and long-term (over 10 years) state programs for the development of the electric power industry.

In accordance with the procedure stipulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On environmental impact assessment", a document of strategic environmental assessment (SEA) of projects of the state program is prepared, and a state environmental examination of the document is carried out.