Great atmosphere at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Ambassador of Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. There is a great atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, many fans, the audience warmly supports the participants of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michel Pietermans, who visited the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Baku, told Trend.

The ambassador also met with the gymnasts of his country who are taking part in the competitions.

"I visit the Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the first time, and for me this, of course, is a discovery. Rhythmic gymnastics is a beautiful sport, it is very interesting to watch the competitions with your own eyes. The atmosphere in the hall is great. I am glad that gymnasts from Belgium are taking part in the European Championships in Baku, and that young athletes were able to visit Azerbaijan and see your country. Such memories stay forever," he said, adding that all the participants of the competition put a lot of effort, time, practiced a lot to show a good result at the championship.

lMichel Pietermans noted that there are many sports facilities in Azerbaijan, numerous events are held, and great attention is paid to the development of sports in the country. Also, citizens of the country show interest in this area.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.