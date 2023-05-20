European Championship in Baku: Azerbaijani team wins bronze in all-around in group exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The senior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises with a score of 65.400 points (the sum for two exercises - with five hoops, as well as three ribbons and two balls) won a bronze medal in the all-around at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The senior team of Bulgaria was awarded the gold medal, for the performance of two programs the judges gave it 68.050 points.

The senior team of Israel won the silver medal, the result of the team in two exercises was 67.300 points.

Azerbaijan team included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.