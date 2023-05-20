Azerbaijani team in group exercises reaches finals of European Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The senior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises has reached two finals of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku, Trend reports.

For the exercise with three ribbons and two balls, the judges gave the Azerbaijani team a score of 32.500 points, this is the first place in the qualification.

In the program with five hoops, the Azerbaijani team took the eighth position with a score of 32.900 points, which also allowed it to reach the final.

The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.