Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan has detected five new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,386 of them have recovered, and 10,272 people have died. Currently, 74 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 791 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,611,705 tests have been conducted so far.