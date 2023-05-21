European Championship in Baku: Azerbaijani team wins gold in exercises with three ribbons and two balls (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijani senior team in group exercises with a score of 32.250 points took the first place at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in exercises with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reports.

The senior team representing Israel took the silver medal with a score of 32.150 points. Bronze medal with a score of 31.200 points was won by the team of Spain.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.