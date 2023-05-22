Azercell Telecom launched a large-scale social project in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation

“Azercell Telekom” LLC launches a social campaign within the cooperation framework with Azerbaijan Judo Federation initiated last year.

The project comprises a series of initiatives and events intending to raise awareness of a range of pressing social problems in the country, promote a healthy lifestyle among youth and boost their interest in sports.

To mark the purpose of this cooperation, Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation presented the video, which aims at inspiring the youth to new achievements and encouraging them to be open to challenges.

Within the campaign framework, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation will conduct a variety of programs and provide additional opportunities to young people who wish to practice judo.

Azercell, which provides fundamental and comprehensive support to the campaign, reiterates its aspiration to contribute to the development of society by improving the quality of life both from a technology and social standpoint.