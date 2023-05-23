Azerbaijan discovers new species of Kharibulbul flower in Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Two new species of the Kharibulbul flower were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district and included in the III edition of the country’s Red Book, Director of the Institute of Botany Sayyara Ibadullayeva said at the presentation of the III edition, Trend reports.

According to Ibadullayeva, in connection with the preparation of a new edition of the Red Book of Azerbaijan, relevant work was also carried out in the Karabakh region.

"We conducted research in the Topkhana forest with the participation of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action. Partially, we included data on its flora in the new edition of the Red Book. The work on preparing the new edition has also enriched the herbarium fund of the Institute of Botany," she added.

In accordance with the "Regulations on the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated July 15, 2000, it’s planned to publish the Red Book every 10 years.