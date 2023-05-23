Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries (UPDATE)

First version published at 17:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 17 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,748 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,403 of them have recovered, and 10,273 people have died. Currently, 72 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,274 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,613,693 tests have been conducted so far.