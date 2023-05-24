Azerbaijan appoints Head of Main Department of Military-Technical Supply of MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The head of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has been appointed, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Military-Technical Support Agil Gurbanov was appointed Head of the Main Department of Military-Technical Support by the decree of February 27, 2023 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Agil Gurbanov was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Military-Technical Support at the end of last year.