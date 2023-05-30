Drug smuggling operation from Iran prevented by Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 12:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the SBS, on May 28 residents of the village of Shahseven Ibrahim Guliyev and Jeyhun Ahmedov were detained by servicemen of the Horadiz border detachment of the Border Troops under the SBS on the territory of the border outpost located near a village of Beylagan district of the country.

They were detained while attempting to violate the state border in order to smuggle drugs from Iran.

During the inspection, part of a sniper rifle was found and seized.

In addition to the above, on May 29, at 03:50 (GMT+4), employees of the Horadiz border detachment detained a resident of the Tartar district Kamil Tanriverdiyev and a resident of the Samukh district Ramiz Ibrahimli on the territory of the border outpost located near the village of Second Shahseven of the Beylagan district.

They were also detained while attempting to violate the state border in order to transport drugs from Iran.

During the inspection, drugs with a total weight of 9.8 kg (9 kilograms and 812 grams of marijuana and 30 grams of opium) were found and seized from the detainees.