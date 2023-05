Details added: first version posted on 12:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has met with the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Herzog's tweet.

"Enjoyed meeting this morning with the magnificent Jewish community of Azerbaijan," he said.

The Israeli president also noted that relations between the Jewish and Azerbaijani nations are part of the rich cultural and political life of Azerbaijan.

Herzog is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.