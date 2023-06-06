Azerbaijan paves new paths to ensure safe movement of military equipment over rocky terrain - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. In order to ensure safe movement of vehicles and military equipment in areas with difficult terrain, including rugged rocky terrain, up to 9 kilometers of new supply routes were laid during this year as a result of the interaction of engineering troops with other state structures, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Up to 38 km of existing supply routes were improved and restored.

The main efforts were directed at the de-mining of settlements, agricultural lands, roads and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh war].

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.