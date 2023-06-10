Armenian armed forces subject Azerbaijani army positions to fire (UPDATE)

First posted 09:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Units of the Armenian armed forces from 23:20 (GMT+4) June 9 to 00:35 (GMT+4) June 10, while using small arms, periodically fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkesan district from their positions in the direction of Garaiman and Guneshli settlements of Basarkechar district, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically fired at the positions of Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Khojaly and Shusha districts.

Adequate response measures were taken by Azerbaijani army units in all the mentioned directions.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed formations, under the guise of agricultural work, tried to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of our army located in the directions of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend and Shusha districts.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the work was immediately prevented.