Azerbaijani Army holds new graduation ceremony of Commando Initial Courses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. In accordance with the training plan for 2023, the graduation ceremony of the next Commando Initial Courses conducted with the participation of the cadets of the 4th course of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev was held, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

Congratulations of the Defense Ministry’s leadership were conveyed to the course participants and they were wished success in their future military service.

At the ceremony, the use of the Turkish model in the training of professional officers within the framework of the reforms carried out in the field of military education, as in all areas of the Azerbaijan Army, and the importance of the Commando training course in the implementation of this process was emphasized.

Then the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

The servicemen were presented with certificates and the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.

It should be noted that during the field training exercises, the personnel involved in the course worked out modern combat methods, mountaineering and other activities in accordance with real combat conditions.