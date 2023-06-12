Azerbaijan to be represented in rhythmic gymnastics competition at Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A training of Azerbaijani Special Olympics athlete in rhythmic gymnastics Mehriban Tagiyeva was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Mehriban Tagiyeva will represent Azerbaijan in the rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin (Germany).

During the training, Mehriban Tagiyeva demonstrated exercises with four gymnastic objects - a hoop, a ball, maces and a ribbon.

Mehriban Tagiyeva’s coach, Sabina Mammadova, told media representatives that the 16-year-old athlete has been doing rhythmic gymnastics for six months.

"The Special Olympics World Summer Games will take place in Berlin from 17 to 25 June. Mehriban Tagiyeva will represent our country at these competitions for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics. At first, she was engaged in general physical training with us, then we decided to prepare her for the Special Olympics competitions. At the competitions, the athlete will perform in separate types and in the all-around," she said.

According to Sabina Mammadova, since 2017, gymnastics classes have been held in our country under the program of the Special Olympics.

Mehriban Tagiyeva's mother, Khatira Tagiyeva, expressed hope that her daughter will successfully perform at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

"Rhythmic gymnastics plays a big role in my daughter's life. Mehriban was engaged in athletics for a long time, then she received an offer to do rhythmic gymnastics, which she now does with great pleasure. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for this opportunity," Khatira Tagiyeva stressed.

Special Olympics is a global movement that organizes sports and recreation events and competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.