Baku Higher Oil School hosts awarding ceremony of winners of International Scientific Conferences dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted the closing ceremony of the IV International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the awarding of the winners.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov gave information about the scientific conferences. The rector emphasized that BHOS is proud of the fact that scientific conferences connected with the name of the Great Leader have been held within its walls for 12 years.

“17 theses were presented at the first conference held at BHOS 12 years ago. It is very gratifying that the number of theses already exceeds 350. Some of the students who participated in this conference are now doctoral students, lecturers, young scientists and specialists who are working in prestigious companies. We believe that the young people awarded this time will grow into scientists and specialists. Our main goal is to create interest in science among young people and motivate them. We must create conditions for young people to help them reach their potential in this area. Such conferences serve as a unique platform for sharing knowledge and experience with students, drawing attention to the social significance of scientific activity”.

Speaking at the event, Kang Jia Elmi, a representative of the Baku Office of Huawei, congratulated the winners of the conferences and said that Huawei always supports young talents. He stressed that Huawei and BHOS are closely cooperating with each other and have successfully implemented many joint projects.

Director General of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Academician Y.H.Mammadaliyev of the Ministry of Science and Education, academician Vagif Abbasov, spoke about the importance of scientific conferences held at Baku Higher Oil School, noting that these conferences contribute to increasing the interest of young people in science.

The 4th International Student Research and Science Conferences covered such topics as “Petroleum Engineering and Geoscience”, “Digital Transformation – 2023”, “Towards Sustainable Chemistry and Chemical Engineering: Innovations for Building a Better World”. In total, 365 theses were presented to the conferences this year. 194 of them were prepared by students and researchers from Baku Higher Oil School. In addition to Azerbaijani universities, theses were presented to the conferences from the University of Stuttgart (Germany), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China), University of Valladolid (Spain), A.N. Frumkin Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry (Russia), and the University of Oklahoma (USA).