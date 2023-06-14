Embassy of India in Azerbaijan hosts vibrant Yoga event at Yanardag (PHOTO)

The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan marked a significant milestone in its cultural outreach with a serene yet vibrant Yoga event hosted at Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve. The event celebrated the beauty of Azerbaijan's natural heritage and the age-old practice of yoga, creating a unique fusion of culture, history, and wellness.

The picturesque setting of Yanardag, known for its enchanting natural flames, played host to an event that sought to bring the healing power of yoga to all. Approximately 50 enthusiastic participants, hailing from various backgrounds, convened under the azure skies to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery guided by the proficient yoga instructor, Ms. Irada Aliyeva.

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, along with Ms Sabina Imanova, Chief Custodian of the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve, launched the latest edition of the Common Yoga Protocol in the Azerbaijani language. In his welcome address, he emphasized yoga's role in fostering holistic wellness and thanked the participants for embracing this age-old practice.

The newly unveiled Common Yoga Protocol in Azerbaijani language, a beginner's guide to yoga, is now available free of cost at the Indian Embassy.

With the tranquil atmosphere of Yanardag as their backdrop, participants followed Ms. Aliyeva through a sequence of yoga poses and calming breathing exercises, promoting inner peace and harmony amidst the soothing sounds of nature.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, Ms. Solmaz Asgarova charmed the audience with her graceful interpretation of Indian dances. Her vibrant performance offered a window into India's rich cultural heritage and added to the evening's festivities. The event concluded with participants enjoying authentic Indian snacks.

This yoga event, hosted in anticipation of the International Day of Yoga, showcased the power of yoga, cultural exchange, and unity in a memorable setting. By harmonizing Azerbaijan's natural beauty with the transformative practice of yoga, the event promoted a sense of connection and well-being, strengthening the bond between the cultures of India and Azerbaijan.