Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in 52nd World Gymnastics Championship in Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijani gymnasts will take part in the 52nd World Gymnastics Championship, which will be held from September 30 through October 8 in Antwerp (Belgium), the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

According to the results of the European Gymnastics Championships held on April 11-16 in Antalya (Türkiye), members of the Azerbaijani national team in men's gymnastics - Ivan Tikhonov (all-around) and Nikita Simonov (ring exercises), as well as the representative of the national team in women's gymnastics Nazanin Teymurova (balance beam exercises, support jump and floor exercises) got the right to participate in the World Championship.

Meanwhile, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku now hosts training camps for representatives of gymnastics. The training camps are held from June 15 through July 7, 2023.

As many as 20 pupils of the gymnastics departments of the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics (Baku School of Gymnastics), the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Sumgayit) and the Specialized Children's and Youth Sports Chess School No. 1 of the Olympic Reserve of the Republican Tahsil Sports Center of Sumgayit city aged from 11 to 13 years are involved in the training camps.