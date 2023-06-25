Azerbaijan holds meeting of commission for investigating situation in Soyudlu village (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A preliminary reporting meeting of the commission, established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 21, 2023, chaired by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, has been held to investigate the situation in Soyudlu village (Gadabay district) on June 25, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Commission, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev informed the prime minister about the preliminary results of the monitoring and assessment of the current situation carried out at the landfill in Soyudlu village.

He noted that in this area, the relevant authorities assess the impact on the environment, taking water and soil samples and conducting analyzes, as well as checking the air quality.

The minister emphasized that the company operating in the area, in accordance with the signed agreement, assumed the obligations reflected in the Environmental Impact Assessment Document to fully comply with water, soil and atmospheric air quality standards, as well as all other environmental standards.

The meeting participants discussed the preliminary results of the monitoring, as well as the tasks facing the commission.

The commission was established to address the concerns of the village residents about the potential negative environmental affect of the creation of an artificial lake in the village territory.