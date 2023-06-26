Another group of former IDPs returns to Azerbaijan’s Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The return of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan’s Lachin district continues within the framework of the 'Great Return' program in accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Another group of displaced persons arrived in the Lachin district on June 25.

Residents of Lachin expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as to the valiant Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation. They also paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan.

Thus, a total of 70 families, that is, 266 people, are provided with permanent residence in the Lachin district.

Meanwhile, the resettled families will live in the houses in which they lived before the occupation, their houses were restored or reconstructed on the instructions of the president after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.