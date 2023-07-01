Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. As many as 86 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 65 citizens, the second dose – six citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 12 citizens. Three citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,967,069 vaccine doses were administered, 5,412,189 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,884,101 people – the second dose 3,404,487 – the third dose, and the next doses, the booster dose after a positive test result was 266,292 people.

