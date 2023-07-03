Elmar Gasimov meets with rectors of number of prestigious Turkish universities in Istanbul (PHOTO)

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held meetings with Rector of Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Prof. Nuri Aydın, Rector of Bogazici University Prof. Mehmet Naci Inci, President of Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), Rector of Istanbul Aydin University Mustafa Aydin, and the leadership of Koç University.

During the meeting with Rector of Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, various areas of cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School were discussed, and a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the two higher education institutions.

During the meeting with Rector of Bogazici University Mehmet Naci Inci, a discussion was held on the possibility of early implementation of the joint MBA program. Elmar Gasimov also informed Mehmet Naci Inci about the successful continuation of the "Leadership Academy" project, intended for SOCAR's management team, which is being carried out with the program support of Bogazici University.

During the meeting with Rector of Istanbul Aydin University, a preliminary agreement was reached on the expansion of cooperation between the universities on more diverse platforms, as well as on holding a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Baku with the participation of EURAS members within the framework of the Union's activities and with the support of Baku Higher Oil School. In addition, the current activities of the EURAS Executive Committee was analyzed, and there was an exchange of opinions on future activities and prospective projects.

During the meeting with the leadership of Koç University, the potential of implementing joint projects and programs in common directions by the two educational institutions was discussed. Additionally, an agreement was reached on the implementation of joint teaching and research activities in the fields of computer engineering and chemical engineering.