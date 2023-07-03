Azerbaijan reveals number of state border breeches for June 2023 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted at 11:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan continued measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, combat smuggling, illegal migration and drug trafficking in June 2023, Trend reports via the service.

According to the service, 40 people were detained for violating the state border in the reporting month. Of them, 19 were citizens of Azerbaijan, nine - Pakistan, four - Türkiye, four - Afghanistan, one - Ukraine, one - Iran and two - India.

As part of measures to combat illegal migration, 25 people who tried to cross the state border with a fake passport, a fake date stamp and someone else's document were detained.

For violating the rules of the border regime, 973 people were detained, and appropriate measures were taken against them.

Following measures to combat crime, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan identified and transferred to the relevant authorities 298 wanted persons, prevented the exit of 532 persons who were prohibited from leaving the country, and also prevented the entry into the country of 19 persons who were forbidden to visit Azerbaijan.

As part of measures to combat illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, 178 kilograms, 232 grams of narcotic drugs and 11,388 units of psychotropic pills were identified and seized from illicit trafficking.

Besides, as a result of measures taken to combat smuggling, contraband worth 3.27 million manat ($1.92 million), including drugs, PM pistols, cartridges, medicines, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, was detained.

Measures to secure reliable protection of the state borders continue.