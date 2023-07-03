EAS Celebrates Remarkable Achievements at Primary and Secondary Graduation Ceremony (PHOTO)

In relation to the completion of the academic year 2022-2023, the European Azerbaijan School organized the Graduation Day for the 4th and 11th grades. The event brought together students, parents, teachers, and distinguished guests to commemorate the remarkable accomplishments of the graduating classes.

Primary Graduation ceremony started with the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Primary Principal Kamilla Orujova took the podium and delivered an inspiring speech. With genuine warmth and enthusiasm, she extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates, recognizing their dedication and perseverance throughout their primary education journey. She commended their growth, both academically and personally, and expressed her pride in their accomplishments.

Francesco Banchini took a speech to extend his congratulations to the primary graduates. He commended their dedication, hard work, and accomplishments throughout their primary education journey.

In his address, Francesco Banchini acknowledged that the primary years had laid a strong foundation for their future academic pursuits. He expressed his confidence in the graduates' abilities and encouraged them to carry their determination and passion with them as they advanced to the upper grades.

Following Francesco Banchini’s speech, the atmosphere filled with anticipation as the children took the stage to showcase their song and dance performances. With beaming smiles and contagious enthusiasm, they captivated the audience, showcasing their talents and celebrating their achievements.

The audience was treated to a video presentation that beautifully encapsulated the unforgettable moments, remarkable achievements, and cherished memories from the graduates' four-year educational journey. As images and videos flashed across the screen, laughter, and applause filled the room, creating a shared sense of nostalgia and pride.

The highlight of the ceremony arrived as the graduates, adorned in their graduation gowns, stepped forward to receive their well-deserved certificates. Director Francesco Banchini, with a proud and encouraging smile, presented each graduate with their certificate, symbolizing their successful completion of the primary education phase. As they accepted their certificates, a wave of emotions swept through the graduates and their families, marking a significant milestone in their lives.

To immortalize the moment, a commemorative photo was taken, capturing the joy and pride radiating from the graduates' faces.

Later, the children thoroughly enjoyed the specially organized entertainment section, filled with captivating performances that kept them entertained and delighted.

The secondary Graduation ceremony started with the national anthem of Azerbaijan. The ceremony continued with a grand procession as the graduates, adorned in their ceremonial robes, proudly marched into the venue, accompanied by the applause and cheers of their loved ones. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of pride and anticipation, reflecting the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and personal growth.

Secondary Principal Lynda Thompson extended her warmest congratulations to the graduates on their momentous achievement. She acknowledged their hard work and dedication, recognizing the significant milestone they had reached. In her address, she emphasized that this graduation was just the beginning of their journey towards even greater accomplishments.

Addressing the audience, Director of school Francesco Banchini expressed his congratulations to the graduating students, commending them for their outstanding achievements and emphasizing the importance of perseverance and lifelong learning. Mr. Banchini also acknowledged the unwavering support of parents and the dedication of teachers, whose guidance and mentorship have played a vital role in shaping the students' educational journey.

As each graduate took their turn on stage, their achievements and contributions were celebrated through an array of awards and accolades. Academic excellence, leadership, creativity, and community service were among the many categories recognized, showcasing the diverse talents and well-rounded development of the students. The resounding applause from the audience echoed the pride and admiration felt for the graduates' accomplishments.

The ceremony featured captivating performances by graduates, ranging from musical performances and dance routines to monologues, which captivated the audience and added an artistic flair to the festivities.

As the event drew to a close, Francesco Banchini stood before the graduates to present them with their well-earned diplomas. Amidst applause and cheers, the graduates approached the stage one by one, their faces beaming with a mixture of excitement and accomplishment. Francesco Banchini warmly congratulated each graduate, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout their primary education journey.

As the event concluded, the graduates and teachers took commemorative photo.

Following the artistic segment, the ceremony seamlessly transitioned into an enthralling section dedicated to the graduates. A diverse array of professional performances and compositions unfolded one after another, offering a delightful interlude for both guests and students. The atmosphere was filled with joy as alumni and guests enthusiastically celebrated the graduates' accomplishments, dancing and cheering in unison, creating an atmosphere of pure jubilation.

The Primary and Secondary Graduation Ceremony at EAS served as a poignant reminder of the school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, empowering them to make positive contributions to society. It was a celebration of accomplishments, friendships, and memories created during the students' time at the school, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their educational journey.

EAS congratulates the graduating students and extends its best wishes as they embark on new adventures, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values instilled within them. The school also expresses gratitude to the parents, faculty, and staff for their unwavering support and dedication to the students' success.