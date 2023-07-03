Two citizens accused of treason detained in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. In Azerbaijan, two individuals have been detained on accusations of high treason, Trend reports.

The detained individuals are Fidan Aliyeva and Tarlan Abbasov, both citizens of Azerbaijan. They have been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code; however, the specific details of the charges have not been disclosed.

Following the completion of the investigation by the State Security Service, the criminal case against both individuals has been forwarded to the Baku Court for Grave Crimes.

The case of Fidan Aliyeva will be presided over by Judge Eldar Ismailov, while the case of Tarlan Abbasov will be under the jurisdiction of Judge Leyla Asgarova-Mammadova.