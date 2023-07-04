No info on destruction, casualties in Azerbaijan, following earthquake in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. According to preliminary information, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has not received information about any destruction, or casualties, following an earthquake in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in the Caspian Sea.

The epicenter of the seismic activity was located 80 kilometers northeast of the Khachmaz district, with the earthquake's focus at a depth of 35 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in certain areas of the country, including the city of Baku.