Ambulance departments in Azerbaijan switched to enhanced mode of operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Stations of emergency medical care of Baku city and regions, as well as emergency departments of medical institutions have switched to an enhanced mode of operation, Trend reports.

125 medical brigades of the Baku city station for emergency and emergency medical care are involved in the service. Currently, ambulance crews are involved in areas and streets where there is a congestion of people.

At the same time, taking into account the possibility of a need for medical services, the heads of medical institutions at Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) were given appropriate instructions.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.7, occurred in the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The tremors were felt in various regions of the country, including the city of Baku.