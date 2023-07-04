No damaged caused to Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz, following earthquake in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. No damage has been reported in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district following the earthquake that occurred in the Caspian Sea, Anar Orujlu, Chairman of the Regional Commission for Emergency Situations, told Trend.

He noted that preliminary information indicates no destruction was recorded in the district as a result of the earthquake, where it was felt the most.

The earthquake, measuring 5.5 in magnitude, originated in the Caspian Sea, as reported by the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The tremors were felt in various parts of the country, including the city of Baku.