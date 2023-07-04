Azerkhalcha's gift to Messi on his birthday (VIDEO)

Efforts to diversify Azerbaijan's economy and focus on the non-oil sector have brought attention to one of the country's oldest forms of national decorative art: carpet weaving. Purposeful measures have been taken to stimulate the production, export, and promotion of carpets and carpet products, both domestically and internationally. It is no surprise that the exquisite products crafted by Azerkhalcha OJSC, using fine wool and silk, have gained immense popularity and captured the hearts of carpet enthusiasts. Our locally handcrafted silk carpets are woven from the alluring and mystical Sheki silk.

One of Azerkhalcha's masterpieces, the "Ajdahaly" (Dragon) silk carpet, has found its place in the possession of globally renowned Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. This once again demonstrates the unrivaled uniqueness and timeless appeal of Azerbaijani carpets as they continue to captivate people worldwide.

The "Ajdahaly" carpets serve as a prominent embodiment of Azerbaijan's rich carpet weaving tradition, carrying a profound and ancient heritage. Within the Eastern cultural context, the "Dragon" pattern symbolizes protection for the household and acts as a deterrent against malevolent forces. Compositional-wise, the carpet predominantly features harmonious shades of red, occasionally complemented by subtle hints of blue or brown. The intricate interplay of intersecting lines and edges is adorned with serrated foliage and majestic palm motifs.

These elaborate carpet designs beautifully capture stylized depictions of dragons, drawing inspiration from patterns and elements that have existed in the East for centuries. The emergence of the first "Dragon" carpets can be traced back to the Safavid dynasty.

During Lionel Messi's birthday celebration, Azerbaijani businessman Adnan Ahmadzade had the honor of presenting the illustrious footballer with a remarkable "Ajdahaly" (Dragon) carpet, meticulously handcrafted by Azerkhalcha OJSC.