Azerbaijani athlete wins three gold medals at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The European Championship among boys and girls aged 15 and 17, held in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, continues, Trend reports.

356 athletes (165 girls and 191 boys) from about 40 countries of the world take part in the competition. Among them are also members of the Azerbaijani national team

Representative of Azerbaijan Ravin Almammadov (73 kg) competing at the championship among 17-year-old boys won a gold medal in the lift with a snatch of 137 kg and in the lift with a jerk of 162 kg.

Almammadov, who showed the result in the amount of 299 kg (137 + 162), also won a gold medal in the final standings.