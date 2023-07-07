Armenians violating Azerbaijani border receive court verdict (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 11:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan, citizens of Armenia found guilty of violating the protected state border of Azerbaijan, were sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison, Trend reports.

In the Sumgait Court on Grave Crimes, a panel of judges chaired by Judge Fahmin Gumbatov returned from the meeting and announced the verdict.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that Armenian servicemen Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan, who are citizens of Armenia, by prior agreement with a group of persons with illegally acquired firearms and ammunition, using force against servicemen of the Zangilan Border detachment of the State Border Service illegally crossed the protected state border of Azerbaijan on May 26, 2023, at about 19:00 (GMT+4), as well as with the aim of threatening commit a terrorist act on the territory of Azerbaijan, by smuggling firearms and ammunition into the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district, servicemen of the Azerbaijani military unit guarding the state border in the village of Razdara were attacked.

During the arrest of members of the Armenian sabotage group who tried to escape, one AKM brand firearm and a clip with 10 caliber cartridges of 5.45 mm, were seized from Arut Khovakimyan.

Final charges were brought against Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism with the use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 283.2.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and call for the use of force) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the State border of the Republic of Azerbaijan committed either by a group of persons by prior agreement or by an organized group or with the use of violence or with the threat of its use) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal case was sent to the Baku Court On Grave Crimes for consideration on June 21.