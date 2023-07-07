Leaders of religious confessions of Azerbaijan condemn burning of Quran in Sweden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The leaders of religious denominations in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement condemning the burning of the Quran in Sweden, Trend reports.

The statement says:

"In the name of the One Creator!

We, the leaders of the Muslim, Orthodox, Jewish, Catholic and Albanian-Udi confessions operating in Azerbaijan, strongly condemn the burning of the holy book of Muslims, the Quran, in the presence of policemen standing near the mosque on June 28 in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm, in which, along with the Prophet Muhammad, the prophets Abraham, Moses, Jesus and Holy Mary. We consider this disgusting incident an Islamophobic provocation and an act of savage vandalism."

