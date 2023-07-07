Event dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani poet to continue in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Days of Vagif's Poetry, dedicated to the great Azerbaijani poet, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan will start on July 13th in the village of Yukhari Salahli in Gazakh, the birthplace of Molla Panah Vagif,Trend reports.

On July 14th and 15th, the Days of Vagif's Poetry will continue in Azerbaijan's cultural capital, the city of Shusha.

Shusha held great significance for Vagif. Although he was born in Gazakh, he gained fame and glory in Shusha, where he was also laid to rest. During Vagif's lifetime, Shusha was considered the cultural center of Azerbaijan.

As part of the Days of Vagif's Poetry, various events will be held at different historical and cultural sites in Shusha, including the restored Heydar Aliyev Foundation's museum-mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, the house of poetess Natavan, the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as the "Kharybulbul" and "Karabakh" hotels.

On January 14, 1982, the solemn opening of the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif and the House of Poetry took place in Shusha, with the participation of national leader Heydar Aliyev, whose centenary is celebrated this year. It was during this visit that the national leader Heydar Aliyev gave instructions to organize the Days of Vagif's Poetry. These unique Days of Vagif's Poetry, in the history of modern Azerbaijani literature, starting from that date until 1991, were annually initiated in the poet's homeland - in Gazakh, and concluded at the magnificent Jidir Duzu in Shusha.

After the liberation of the city of Shusha from Armenian occupation as a result of the victory of our heroic army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the 41-year history of the Days of Vagif's Poetry is once again being held in the homeland - in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.