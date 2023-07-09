Azerbaijani wrestlers set new record at European Championship

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
9 July 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Freestyle wrestling competitions at the European Championship among youths under 15 years old, which took place in the Hungarian Kaposvár, have ended, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team, which won 9 medals (3 silver, 6 bronze) at the continental championship, lost only to Georgia in the team event (155).

The Azerbaijani national team took second place at the European Championship with 145 points, which is a new record for the freestyle wrestling team in the history of the European Championships under 15.

