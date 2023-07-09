UN Resident Coordinator congratulates Azerbaijani diplomats on their professional holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva congratulated Azerbaijani diplomats on their professional holiday, Trend reports citing the publication on her Twitter page.

"On Azerbaijan Diplomatic Service Day, I extend warm congratulations to the dedicated employees of Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan. Your vital contributions in promoting multilateralism, dialogue, peace and cooperation are crucial for building a brighter and more prosperous future for all," she wrote.