Society Materials 9 July 2023 20:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani team wins another award at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Azerbaijan's group team won another award at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Junior Championships, Trend reports.

The team with a score of 30.150 points won bronze in the five-ball exercise.

The World Championship takes place from July 7-9 in the city of Cluj-Napoca (Romania). Azerbaijani junior team in group exercises included Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

Earlier today, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won bronze in the program with five ropes

Yesterday, the group team of Azerbaijan won bronze at the World Championships in all-around.

