Orkhan Mammadov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The regular general meeting of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation was held, Trend reports.

The event, which was held in the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

After that, the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation’s report was heard and adopted.

Then new elections for the leadership of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation were held. Orkhan Mammadov, who was previously honorary president of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation, was re-elected for the next 4 years, while Taleh Nasibov was elected vice president.

Mammadov thanked the people for the trust placed in him, informed them about the activities of the federation and plans for the future. Azerbaijan ranks first in the European mini football ranking and fifth in the world ranking.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani national team will compete for medals at the World Championship, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October 2023.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov noted in his speech that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in mini-football in a short time. He congratulated the leadership of the federation on the new elections and wished success in future activities.