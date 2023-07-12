Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 case, 2 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijan has detected five new COVID-19 cases, two patients has recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,970 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,668 of them have recovered, and 10,287 people have died. Currently, 15 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

A total of 770 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country, in general, 7,652,788 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.