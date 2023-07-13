Head of Staff of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Education Ministry dismissed (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 14:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Based on a corresponding decree, Head of the Staff of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rashad Alizade has been relieved of his post, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, some public legal entities were abolished in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic earlier.

In accordance with the decree on measures to improve agricultural management in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the public "Nakhchivan Products" legal entity and the public "Nakhchivan Seed Center" legal entity subordinate to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been abolished.

Their property was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Moreover, "Nakhchivan Center for Agricultural Services" public legal entity has been established on the basis of the Nakhchivan Center for Agricultural Laboratories.

The Nakhchivan Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture named after Academician Hasan Aliyev was established on the basis of the Nakhchivan Agrarian Production and Supply JSC of the Araz Scientific and Production Association named after Academician Hasan Aliyev and the Department for Seed Production and Plant Protection.