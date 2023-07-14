Azerbaijani Ministry of Health reveals reason for closure of Iranian clinic in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. An Iranian clinic ceased operations in Baku.

In response to Trend's request in connection with the closure of the clinic, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported that unscheduled inspections were carried out at the specified medical institution and shortcomings were identified.

"The clinic was given a deadline in order to eliminate these shortcomings stemming from the law. During the inspections, it turned out that the identified shortcomings were not eliminated within the prescribed period. The materials were submitted to the relevant state institution that issued the license," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the owners of nearby buildings also confirmed that the clinic had closed.

The sign with the Iranian Clinic inscription was removed from the wall of the building where the aforesaid medical institution was located.

Attempts to contact the clinic by phone were unsuccessful.

The Iranian clinic was located at 124 A.M.Sharifzadeh street, Baku.