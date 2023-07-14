"100 Years of Eternal Life" book dedicated to Heydar Aliyev marked in Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 14. Within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days, dedicated to the prominent Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif, held in the city of Shusha, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, the presentation of the book called "100 Years of Eternal Life", dedicated to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex, Trend reports from the scene.

The scientific conference "The Eternal Creativity of Molla Panah Vagif in the plane of the Turkic heritage" was also held within the event.

The "100 Years of Eternal Life", published by the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, contains memoirs of famous poets, writers and scientists about the Great Leader in the form of essays, telling about the care and attention of Heydar Aliyev to artist, a huge contribution to the development of national art. At the presentation ceremony, information about the book was provided by Secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, Honored Artist and editor of the book, Elchin Huseynbayli.

A special place in the book is given to a historical event - January 14, 1982 - when the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif and the House of Poetry were inaugurated in Shusha with the participation of Heydar Aliyev. It was during this trip that the National Leader gave instructions to hold Vagif Poetry Days. This is a unique event in the history of modern Azerbaijani literature, which has been held from that day until 1991 annually in the poet's homeland - in Gazakh and ended at the magnificent Jidir duzu (Jidir Plain) in Shusha.

After the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation as a result of the heroic victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, Vagif Poetry Days event, which has a 41-year history, is once again held in its homeland - in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif, like all other historical monuments, was subjected to Armenian vandalism, but was completely restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and was reopened in August 2021. Vagif Poetry Days are held for the third year in a row after the liberation of the city of Shusha.

People's writer Chingiz Abdullayev, Honored Worker of Culture Rashad Medjid, Honored Artist Baba Veziroglu, Vice-President of the TURKSOY Union of Writers Salim Babullaoglu and others spoke at the scientific conference named "Eternal creativity of Molla Panah Vagif in the plane of the Turkic heritage".

Vagif is one of the last outstanding poets of Azerbaijan during the Middle Ages and the first poet of a new realistic poetry close to folk art. Vagif's work is saturated with bright colors of the singer of earthly love, spiritual beauty and splendor of native nature, which had a great influence on the development of national poetry and music. Optimism, richness of images, honed artistic skill, lively and expressive language - these are the most significant features of his work. Such poetic form as goshma, the most common form of Ashiq folk poetry, takes special place in Vagif's work. The language of these verses is extremely close to the vernacular. Vagif played an exceptional role in introducing national ethnic codes into the written literature of Azerbaijan and creating the image of the Azerbaijani people in poetry. A special distinguishing feature of Vagif's lyrics is to show the pristine beauty of his native Karabakh land and his immense love for it through bright poetic colors. The poet gave this love a great philosophical meaning and clothed it in a kind of supreme halo of human feelings.

The rich program includes a Poetry Day with the participation of Azerbaijani and modern poets of the Turkic peoples, a concert of an ensemble of ancient musical instruments, a literary and musical composition, performances by famous artists. The events are held at the museum and mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, the house of the prominent poetess, the last princess of the Karabakh Khanate Khurshidbanu Natavan, Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex, the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.