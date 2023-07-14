Attendees of Vagif Poetry Days visit historical, cultural spots of Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Vagif Poetry Days, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, continue on July 14 in the city of Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

The participants of the Vagif Poetry Days visited historical sights of the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World".

Starting the tour with the Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum, the guests got acquainted with the works of art exhibited in the Museum, portraying the spirit of the ancient Karabakh land, the way of people's life, including artists who lived and worked there, their aesthetic taste, and artistic worldview.

Then the guests visited the Saatli Mosque, reconstructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation where the guests were informed that conservation and restoration work was underway in accordance with the original architectural style of the mosque. The interventions carried out in the mosque during the Armenian occupation are now eliminated.

The guests also visited the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, got acquainted with the "Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi - the scholar-encyclopedist of the XIX century" exhibition in the madrasah building on the territory of the mosque.