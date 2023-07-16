Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
16 July 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. As many as 22 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 10 citizens, the second dose – five citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by six citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13, 968,048 vaccine doses were administered, 5,412,844 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,884,184 people – the second dose 3,404,678 – the third dose, and the next doses, the booster dose after a positive test result was 266,342 people.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

