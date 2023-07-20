Development of Azerbaijani media in constant spotlight as one of priorities - Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The development of the media in Azerbaijan is constantly in the spotlight as one of the priorities, connected with the traditions of statehood and guided by the national interests of the Azerbaijani people, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event organized by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

Aliyev noted that thanks to the care of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, a set of measures related to the development of free and professional journalism is being implemented in Azerbaijan.

The prosecutor general congratulated those who contributed to the development of national press and wished them success in their glorious and responsible activities.

The National Press Day of Azerbaijan is a professional holiday for all those employed in the media field. The day is celebrated in the country annually, on July 22. This holiday is timed to the day of the publication of the first issue of the "Ekinchi" (The Cultivator) newspaper in Baku on July 22, 1875.

Azerbaijan ensures freedom of expression and the press, the right of journalists to collect information within the framework of the country's Constitution and the Media Law, and implements a number of successful projects related to the development of this area. Based on the principle of pluralism, all conditions have been created in the information space of Azerbaijan for the activities of representatives of local and foreign media entities.

Supporting the activities of journalists based on the principles of impartiality and objectivity is one of the main priorities of the country. One of the very important factors is the fulfillment of this mission by the mass media in ways that do not contradict the legislation.

National journalism plays an important role in bringing to the international audience the realities of Azerbaijan on issues affecting the country's foreign policy interests, especially in such areas as the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, the formation of the information space in the region and beyond.