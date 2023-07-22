Participants of Shusha Global Media Forum get acquainted with sights of city (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Participants of the Shusha Global Media Forum themed "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution", which is held on the occasion of the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, got acquainted with the sights of the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The guests first walked around the Shusha Fortress. Here they were told about the history of the city and the construction of the Shusha Fortress.

The participants of the event also visited the central square of the city, where the busts of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, subjected to Armenian vandalism, are located.

During the occupation, the Armenians wanted to take those monuments to Armenia to melt them down. Upon the initiative of Heydar Aliyev, these monuments were brought back to Azerbaijan and kept in the courtyard of the Art Museum in Baku. After the liberation of the city from the occupation, the monuments were returned to their original place.

At the end, the guests arrived at the Jidirduzu, from where a picturesque landscape opens up. According to the participants of the forum, the trip left an indelible impression on them.