BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts will test their strength at the 17th edition of Europe`s leading multi-sport event, the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), to be held in Maribor, Slovenia on July 23-29, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Aydin Alizade, Ayten Mammadova and Duyghu Majidzade.