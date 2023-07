BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Gubad Ibadoglu, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Prosperity Party, along with his lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova, have received an invitation to the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to a statement made by Anar Gafarov, the press officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as reported by Trend.

The invitation comes amid an ongoing investigation, and further details will be provided as the situation develops.