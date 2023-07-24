Azerbaijani policeman awarded medal "For Courage" for saving child at cost of his own life

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Vusal Guliyev with the medal "For Courage", Trend reports.

According to the decree, senior police sergeant Vusal Guliyev was awarded the medal "For Courage" (posthumously) for saving a human life at the risk of his own life.

On July 21, on the shore of the Uzunoba Lake in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, police sergeant Vusal Guliyev (born in 1982), who was resting with his family in his free time, saved a child who was drowning in water. Then he again rushed into the water to save the child's mother (S. Aslanli), but drowned with her.