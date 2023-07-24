Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan to have more deputies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan will have more deputies, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree on amendments to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Science and Education" signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

To date, the Minister of Science and Education had three deputies to be appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the new regulation, the Minister of Science and Education will have four deputies appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.